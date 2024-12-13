Community champions make a difference: 8-year-olds deliver food to Luton Food Bank

Maya and Quinn help to load their donations into the warehouse.

In a heart-warming display of compassion and initiative, two Year 4 students from Ramsey Manor Lower School in Barton-Le-Clay, have successfully led a campaign to collect food donations for the Luton Food Bank.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their efforts culminated today, Friday 13th December 2024, with the delivery of 20 bags of essential food items and toiletries—just in time to bring a little extra joy to families this Christmas.

The campaign began when Maya and Quinn approached their headteacher, Mr Colin Moore, with an idea to help the local community. The determined duo took the lead in rallying their peers and the wider school community. They spoke passionately during a school assembly about the importance of supporting families in need, and their message resonated. The girls also included an appeal for donations in the school newsletter, encouraging families to contribute what they could.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what drove them to show such kindness and generosity, Maya and Quinn said, “We wanted to help people in need and help people who haven’t got enough food, especially in winter.”

Donations are taken into the warehouse ready to be sorted.

Over the past few weeks, the response from students, parents, and staff has been fantastic and the girls have given up their breaktimes to sort donations. The result was a mini bus full of donations that Maya and Quinn personally delivered to the Luton Food Bank, where their efforts were warmly received.

Speaking about the campaign, Ramsey Manor Lower School’s Deputy Headteacher Miss Harris, who accompanied the girls and their parents to the food bank, expressed immense pride in the students’ accomplishments:

"Maya and Quinn have shown extraordinary kindness, leadership, and determination. Their initiative has not only made a tangible difference to families in need but has also inspired the entire school community. We are incredibly proud of their achievement and the example they’ve set for us all."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luton Foodbank is a truly wonderful charity that tirelessly works to support those in need within our community. Every donation, no matter how small, makes a big difference in the lives of many. Let us all give generously to help sustain this vital lifeline. A heartfelt thanks goes out to the dedicated staff and volunteers at Luton Foodbank for their ongoing efforts and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact.