Community comes together to support with Christmas tree recycling initiative

Employees at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Dunstable joined forces with Keech Hospice last month to drive a Christmas tree recycling initiative.

Over three days, Amazon employees volunteered to collect Christmas trees for recycling around the local area. The team made an impressive 101 stops on their journeys, dedicating a total of 66 hours to support Keech Hospice's efforts.

Keech Hospice provides free specialist palliative and end-of-life care for people of all ages. They support adults in Bedfordshire. Children and their families in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, and Milton Keynes. At home, in the hospice or wherever they’re needed most. The charity’s annual Christmas tree recycling event sees locals pay a small fee to have their Christmas tree collected and recycled for wood chips.

The funds raised through the campaign go directly towards helping the hospice continue its important work.

Kate Gooden, Corporate Fundraiser, from Keech Hospice said: “The time and dedication given by the team from Amazon in Dunstable helped us run another successful Christmas tree recycling campaign this year. Keech Hospice relies on its supporters for 70% of its funding, so every pound raised and every tree collected contributes to our mission to lead the way in providing excellent care, supporting children and adults with life-limiting conditions and those affected by death and dying, helping them to live well and make every day count. This year we collected over 400 trees and raised £7,500 – our biggest total yet.”

Jolanta Jablonska, an Amazon employee who took part in the collections, added: “Collecting Christmas trees alongside Keech Hospice was a fun and rewarding experience. It felt great to work together, knowing we were making a positive difference for such an important cause in our community.”

Mallikarjun Erasu, General Manager of Amazon in Dunstable, added: “Our team really enjoyed being part of this initiative and helping with the collections. It’s great to support Keech Hospice and the important work they do. We will continue to be supporters of the charity as they embark on a new year of fundraising.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities where it operates. Amazon co-founded the Multibank initiative with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown to support families in need. The initiative has donated more than 5 million surplus goods to over 500,000 families across Scotland, Wales, Greater Manchester, London, and Tees Valley.

Amazon has supported more than one million students across the UK with free STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and helps community organisations transport meals and other essentials to families in need through its pro bono logistics programme, Amazon Local Good.

Amazon partners with Comic Relief and is the official home of the charity’s iconic Red Nose. Together with its employees, customers, and partners, Amazon has raised over £4.8 million to fund projects that support people across the UK, and around the world.