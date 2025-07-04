Poster of the event

Three resident doctors have launched a new community health outreach programme to screen the black community for high blood pressure and diabetes.

Dr Raymond Effah, alongside fellow resident doctors Dr Augustine Fosu and Dr Lara Akinnawonu are running a community health outreach programme for the black community. Cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes are conditions that have huge effects on peoples' lives especially when they remain undiagnosed.

Hosted by Inspirational Charismatic Church Luton the programme will screen participants for high blood pressure, and diabetes. Offering tailored advice on how to prevent the two conditions, alongside signs and symptoms to look out for, this programme will aim to equip the black community with the right tools to better their health