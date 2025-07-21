Community hits the turf running in memory of Bryn

Players and supporters gathered at Challney High School for Girls in Luton on Saturday 5 July for the 4th Annual Bryn Owen Memorial Tournament.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event honoured the memory of Bryn Owen - a popular figure in the local hockey community - raising more than £1,000 for Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, where Bryn was cared for at the end of his life.

The event was organised by Luton Town Hockey Club in collaboration with Bryn’s wife, Maxine Owen, 34, a primary school teacher from Kempston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tournament featured five mixed-gender teams in a series of small-sided matches and culminated in the crowd-pleasing ‘Bryn Collective Game’ - a fun-filled 15-a-side final with Bryn’s former teammates joining forces with friends and family, some of whom picked up a hockey stick for the very first time.

The cricket match, held in memory of Bryn Owen, raised more than £1,000 for Sue Ryder

“Hockey was such an important part of Bryn’s life,” said Maxine. “He still coached, umpired, and even played through his cancer treatment. It kept him active and connected to the people he loved. I’m sure he would have been thrilled to see everyone coming together to remember him in this way.”

“It was such a brilliant day,” Maxine continued. “Everyone was in great spirits, and it was fantastic to see so many people there. But it was emotional too. Before the final game, the Vice Chair of Luton Town Hockey Club shared a few words about why we’d come together, and I got to speak as well. That moment reminded us that - while hockey brought us here - it was really about honouring Bryn.”

Bryn first became ill in 2016, and despite enduring surgery and treatments for this cancer, he remained optimistic and active, always maintaining a positive mindset.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was the most sarcastic person I’ve ever met,” Maxine added, “but people loved that about him. He always saw the good in people and wanted to give them a chance.”

Five mixed-gender teams took part in this popular annual fundraiser

In his final hours, Bryn was cared for at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger. Maxine recalled: “The staff were unbelievably kind and made us feel so welcome. I stayed overnight with Bryn and felt supported every moment. They treated him with such dignity and compassion - I’ll never forget it.”

This year’s tournament raised funds through player entry fees, food and drink sales, and donations, bringing the total to more than £1,000. All proceeds go to Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, helping more families access essential end-of-life care.

Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, Roisin Duggan said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Maxine and everyone involved in Bryn’s Memorial Tournament. It’s wonderful to see such community spirit and support for our hospice. Every penny raised helps us continue delivering expert compassionate care to families going through their hardest times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxine added: “It’s become a much-loved annual tradition. People do enjoy it, and it’s a perfect way to honour Bryn’s memory. We’ll definitely do it again next year.”

To support Maxine’s fundraising, visit Maxine Owen is fundraising for Sue Ryder

To find out more about Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice, visit sueryder.org/stjohns