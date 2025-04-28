Ali Aklakul Islam and Kevin Poulton from ABCD -in-Luton along with Martin Rodgers and other volunteers from GoodGym .

In a shining example of community action and volunteer spirit, a significant clean-up effort took place recently on Sunday, 27th April, at Montrose Alley, located just off Montrose Avenue in Luton.

What was once a neglected and overgrown passageway is now a clean and tidy path, thanks to the collaborative efforts of local volunteers and community organisations like the GoodGym.

Leading the charge was Ali Aklakul Islam, whose initiative brought together a team of dedicated individuals and like minded volunteers with a shared vision to improve their local environment. Ali Aklakul Islam, known for his ongoing contributions to local community projects, recognised the dire state of Montrose Alley and took it upon himself to organise a clean-up operation.

In partnership with Kevin Poulton from ABCD-in-Luton, who provided the much-needed tools and equipment, the effort quickly gained momentum. The alley, which is relatively long and had become overrun with weeds and hedges, had long been in need of attention. Its neglected state had not only made it unsightly but also less accessible and potentially unsafe for the many residents who rely on it as a walking route.

Joining Ali on the day were members of GoodGym—a group known for combining exercise with acts of community service—and other local volunteers, including Martin Rodgers. Their shared goal was simple yet impactful: restore the alley to a clean, usable state and, in doing so, contribute to a more pleasant environment for all who live nearby or pass through.

The team of five volunteers got to work with remarkable energy and efficiency. Over the course of just one hour and twenty minutes, they managed to transform the entire length of the alley. Weeding, hedge trimming, and general clearing were the main tasks at hand. By the time they wrapped up, they had filled an impressive 24 large bags with green waste and debris—a testament to both the amount of work required and the volunteers’ dedication.

The impact of this clean-up goes beyond just appearances. Montrose Alley is used regularly by residents, including schoolchildren, commuters, and dog walkers. By clearing it, the volunteers not only improved the visual appeal of the area but also helped to make it safer and more accessible.

A tidy and well-maintained alley can deter anti-social behaviour, encourage more people to walk, and foster a stronger sense of pride and ownership in the local community. This was grassroots action at its best—local people identifying a local issue and taking direct, practical steps to solve it. It also showcased the power of collaboration between community groups such as ABCD-in-Luton and GoodGym, demonstrating how resources, support, and manpower can be pooled for maximum impact.

Residents in the area have already expressed their appreciation, noting the immediate improvement in the alley’s appearance and usability. As Luton continues to grow and evolve, it is actions like these—rooted in care, collaboration, and community—that will ensure it remains a welcoming and vibrant place for all.