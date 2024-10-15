Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dunstable Town Council is pleased to announce the Community Wellbeing Trust has been successful in securing a £300 Seedcorn Grant that will help them cover the costs of venue hire and public liability insurance for hosting a safe and accessible public well-being event.

The event aims to promote physical, mental, and emotional health, among local residents, fostering a sense of community and well-being.

The event will include:

· A range of self-help and wellness professionals will be on hand to provide expert advice and guidance on a variety of health and lifestyle topics.

· Local businesses and organisations will showcase healthy living products, wellness services, and feel-good items for personal and home use.

· Interactive workshops and talks focused on wellness, healthy living, relaxation techniques, and solutions for common issues like stress, anxiety, and sleep problems.

· An invaluable opportunity to explore a variety of approaches to well-being, investigate solutions to personal health challenges, and build self-esteem and balanced lifestyles.

The wellbeing event is intended to have a lasting, positive impact on the local Dunstable community by offering education, resources, and a space for residents to engage with health and wellness experts. By providing access to valuable advice and support, the event will empower individuals to lead healthier, more fulfilling lives.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet new people and strengthen their sense of community. It is designed as a positive and inclusive day out where individuals can focus on self-care, meet like-minded people, and take steps towards enhancing their quality of life.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to Dunstable Town Council for enabling us to run our wellbeing event next year! This initiative will offer the community essential tools for mental and physical wellness, fostering resilience and connection. Participants will benefit from expert-led workshops, engaging activities, and valuable resources that promote healthier lifestyles and feel empowered to prioritise their wellbeing and thrive in our vibrant town." Cris Andrews, Community Wellbeing Trust.

The event is set to take place in Dunstable in February or March 2025 and venue options are currently being explored.

Further details about the event will be announced soon. To register your interest email [email protected].