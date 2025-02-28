Conservatives Friends of Bangladesh – Luton branch observes International Mother Language Day

The Conservatives Friends of Bangladesh – Luton Branch commemorated International Mother Language Day with deep respect and reverence, highlighting their commitment to linguistic and cultural heritage.

The event took place on Tuesday at the Bury Park Mosque Community Centre in Luton, with around 50 attendees from diverse backgrounds, including members of the Bangladeshi community.

Azizul Ambia, Conservative Councillor of Luton Borough Council, emphasized the significance of the day, recalling the sacrifices made by the Bengali people on February 21, 1952, to preserve their right to speak in their mother tongue, Bengali. A heartfelt tribute was paid to the martyrs of the historic Language Movement, followed by prayers for their souls.

The event was chaired by Luton Conservatives Federation President Jahangir Ahmed, with speeches from distinguished guests, including: Ash Ali, Chairman of the Conservative Party Shameem Ahmed, Leader of the Bangladesh Socialist Party Sam Choudhury, Conservative Party Officer Abdul Motin, President of North Luton Islamic Culture Councillor Aslam Khan, Conservatives Group leader, Anwar Hussain, Kuram Choudhury, Jakaria Ahmed, and Tofazzal Farazi, Luton Bangladeshi Community Leaders.

Conservatives Friends of Bangladesh

The gathering served as a meaningful reflection on the importance of language, identity, and cultural unity.

International Mother Language Day, observed on February 21, highlights the importance of linguistic diversity and multilingual education. Rooted in the 1952 Bengali language movement, it honors those who fought for language rights. UNESCO’s recognition promotes efforts to preserve endangered languages and strengthen cultural identities worldwide through education and awareness initiatives.