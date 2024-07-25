Continued specialist help for children and young people in Bedfordshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Up to 125 traumatised local children and young people (CYP) up to the age of 18 will continue to receive highly specialised support from the CHUMS Trauma Service (CTS) thanks to a generous grant from Bedfordshire Freemasons.

This £60,000 grant will help these young people to thrive and live much healthier lives. The key aim of the Trauma Service is to decrease the distress and increase the functioning of all those vulnerable young people that are referred to the charity. More holistically, these interventions directly lead to improved mental health and emotional wellbeing, enabling them to reach their true potential, whatever their situation.

CHUMS is always there for the community, and responsive to ever-changing need. There is no funded support where trauma is involved, due to the extended period of support required; an average of 12-16 one-to-one sessions which involves getting the CYP to a point where they are calm enough to revisit the trauma and process those traumatic memories in a safe environment. Only then can they move on from the hypervigilance and constant reliving of the trauma and go on to reach their true potential. Once stabilised, CYP are helped to tell their story using reprocessing techniques in order to "process" the traumatic memories and enable them to be stored unobtrusively in the brain as normal memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The grant from Bedfordshire Freemasons comes through the Masonic Charitable Foundation, which is funded by Freemasons, their families and friends, from across England and Wales.

The CHUMS Trauma Team, with Steve Joyce and Bedfordshire High Sheriff, Bav Shah

CHUMS Charity’s Head of Income Generation, Sue Clarke said:

“We’re very grateful to Bedfordshire Freemasons for their generous grant. Our referral numbers for Trauma tragically remain at the highest levels. It’s very reassuring that children and young people will have the opportunity to process their trauma and go on to reach their full potential.”

Steve Joyce from Bedfordshire Freemasons, said: