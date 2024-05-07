Cosy hats for new-born babies
Members of the Inner Wheel Club of Dunstable have been busy with their knitting needles. They have been making "traffic light" hats in various colours for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.
Nurses give new-born babies the hats almost immediately after birth to ensure they are as cosy and warm as possible.
The photo shows Inner Wheel members Mary Twelvetrees, Margaret Sharp, Cathy Maile and club president Jan Curt delivering boxes containing 221 hats to the charity team at the hospital. This was in addition to over 100 hats supplied previously.
The charity team, whose representative Charmaine Norrish is on the right of the photo, was very grateful for the donation as the unit always needs hats for its tiny patients. Some of the Inner Wheel ladies, pleased to be working on a most worthwhile and rewarding project, are already planning to knit some more.