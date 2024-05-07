Cosy hats for new-born babies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Members of the Inner Wheel Club of Dunstable have been busy with their knitting needles. They have been making "traffic light" hats in various colours for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital.

Nurses give new-born babies the hats almost immediately after birth to ensure they are as cosy and warm as possible.

The photo shows Inner Wheel members Mary Twelvetrees, Margaret Sharp, Cathy Maile and club president Jan Curt delivering boxes containing 221 hats to the charity team at the hospital. This was in addition to over 100 hats supplied previously.

Dunstable Inner Wheel members deliver their gifts of hats.