Councillor Abby Slough has been named finalist for Young Councillor of the Year

A Houghton Regis Town Councillor has said she is honoured to have made the final of National Association of Local Councils Star Council Awards 2025, and will be heading to Parliament next week.

The awards celebrate the positive impact of local councils and councillors in their communities. Cllr Slough is the only finalist representing the East of England. She was nominated by local residents because of her dedication to community development and improving access to local services.

Reacting to the announcement, she said:

"I’m absolutely amazed and proud to have been shortlisted for the finals of the Star Council Awards. Representing the town where I was born and raised is a privilege, and it means so much that the work we’re doing together in Houghton Regis is being recognised on the national stage." Acknowledging the responsibility of representing the East, she added:

“It’s great that Houghton Regis is representing the East of England. Like many local towns and parishes, our strength has always been our local people working together to make life better for everyone. And like them, in recent years we have been joined by new residents who have come to live in our growing town.

"I can’t help but feel the best is yet to come! I’m so proud to represent them.”

Cllr Slough was praised by judges for her hands-on approach, particularly her work with local Friends Groups to revitalise green spaces such as Windsor Drive Recreation Ground, her involvement in the Anglia in Bloom initiative, and the installation of a life-saving defibrillator near St Thomas’ Church. As Chair of the Environment & Leisure Committee, Cllr Slough has also overseen major projects, including the construction of a new community centre with an all-weather football pitch in Tithe Farm Recreation Ground. She has also collaborated with local football clubs to expand opportunities for people.

She added: “It’s so fitting that team sports will be played at Tithe Farm because it took a team effort to get it built. Everyone played their part: councillors past and present, officers, local clubs, sponsors, residents. That’s what we do in Houghton!” The winners of the Star Council Awards will be announced at a reception in Parliament on Tuesday 25 February 2025.