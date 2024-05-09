Councillor Azizul Ambia invited to attend His Majesty's Garden Party

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Councillor Azizul Ambia, a resident of Luton, received a once-in-a-lifetime invitation to attend His Majesty King Charles III annual garden party, which he attended on Wednesday, May 8th.

He is excited and feels privileged to be among the distinguished guests from across the country at the royal garden party. Reflecting on his invitation, Azizul said, "I am honoured and privileged to have been invited. Giving back to my community has always been a passion of mine, and I am grateful for the opportunity to represent Luton at such a prestigious event. “His excitement is shared by the community, who are proud to see one of their own recognised for his dedication and hard work.

Azizul Ambia's commitment to making a difference in his community has not only earned him respect but also this rare and prestigious invitation. The invitation to His Majesty’s Garden party is not only a personal honour for Azizul but also a recognition of the importance of community service and the impact it has on society. It serves as an inspiration for others to get involved and make a difference in their communities. Azizul Ambia's journey from a dedicated community volunteer to an esteemed guest at the King's garden party is a testament to the power of selfless service.

Azizul Ambia has always felt a deep connection to his community, his passion for helping others and making a difference in people's lives has driven him to volunteer tirelessly over the years. Whether it's organising charity events, participating in community clean-up efforts, or supporting local schools and youth programs, Azizul has always been at the forefront of positive change in Luton.