Councillor joins Houghton Regis residents at winter warmer drive

Central Bedfordshire Councillor Susan Goodchild recently handed out packs of winter essentials to the local community at Sandringham Community Centre in Houghton Regis.

The Sandringham Drive Wellbeing Hub is run bi-weekly on Wednesday by housing association Peabody. The warm space offers local residents a chance to have a cuppa and a chat with someone about mental, emotional, physical and financial wellbeing. It’s also a great place to go for anyone who’s feeling isolated or lonely.

Last Wednesday (4.12.24) was a particularly special day, when residents could receive a winter warmer pack in the run up to Christmas. The packs included plenty of items to help stay warm including socks, scarves, gloves, blankets, hot water bottles and travel mugs to help keep drinks warm.

These items are even more essential due to the ongoing cost of living crisis. More than 20 packs have been given out from this centre in recent weeks, with around 480 packs being handed out across the neighbourhoods where Peabody has homes and services.

Tommy (right) and Peabody’s Karen, as well as residents Phyllis and Jennifer, have a chat over a cuppa and pull some crackers.

Equally as valuable, residents can visit the Changing Lives 4 Ever food pantry – known locally as Uncle Phil’s – which offers anyone who comes through the door the opportunity to fill their shopping bags. No referrals or membership is required.

One resident spoke about how much she values the Hub as a “treasure in the community.” After losing her husband just before Christmas last year, the community centre has become a lifeline and helps her feel less isolated. The various activities on offer, such as the new sewing club starting in the New Year or chair-based yoga, run by Rocci Tree Yoga, can help residents connect as well as learn new skills.

She went on to say, “This morning has really lifted my spirits and given me lots of ideas for what I might get involved with!”

Corrine Williams, Wellbeing Hub Coordinator at Peabody said: “After setting up the Unity Centre in Brent as our first Wellbeing Hub, it became a model for other hubs across London and North Counties, and Sandringham is a brilliant example of this. I’ve come to know the residents so well; they’re like family and I’m glad we’re able to help in some small way to keep everyone warm and comfortable this winter.”

‘Uncle Phil’s’ food pantry is set up to welcome the day’s shoppers

Councillor Goodchild said: “I was delighted to be supporting our community through the distribution of Winter Warmer packs at the Sandringham Drive Hub. These essential packs, containing practical items like gloves hand warmers, help our residents stay warm during the colder months. The Hub continues to be a vital community space, bringing people together through its welcoming café, food pantry and diverse activities like youth services, yoga and sewing groups. It's wonderful to see how these initiatives are making a real difference in fostering community wellbeing and supporting those who need it most."