Council’s cultural led project helps regenerate parts of Town Centre

New public artwork which will capture the culture and heritage of the Luton will soon brighten up some highly visible spots in the town centre and you could help shape the ideas.

Artists were invited to submit design proposals at the end of last year and after having been reviewed by an independent panel, made up of representatives the council, Luton Arts and Culture Strategy Group and Luton Heritage Forum, three artists have been selected. Work will get underway next month after public engagement on the plans.

The former ABC cinema on George Street, which is waiting for redevelopment, will have artwork around the building's lower half and steps and on the building's upper part. The artwork will aim to enhance the art deco style and features of the building while celebrating the unique heritage of Luton. The artist has been working with local people collecting their stories about living and working in Luton before finalising the designs.

The Guildford Street project will highlight the heritage and ecology of the River Lea and give passers by the chance to explore and learn about Luton’s natural asset. The artist will run a competition, inviting people to submit photographs of the River Lea which will form part of the project.

Details on a third project in Mill Street will also be announced soon.

Councillor James Taylor, Portfolio Holder responsible for Regeneration and Inclusive Growth at Luton Council, said: “This exciting project is part of the work to improve the town centre and is a big part of our vision for Luton 2040, where we want to transform lives through arts, culture and heritage.

“We are really pleased to have three artists working on these projects who are as passionate as we are about the culture and heritage of Luton. They have all come up with great ideas for the spaces and these will really brighten up these key spots. We are also pleased that they will be working with residents who will be able to help influence the designs and we really hope people will get involved”.

The project is funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to deliver town centre improvements through public art.