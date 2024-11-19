Creative Lutonians express a social issue though art

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More young people from across Luton have signed up for 'Expressions' Att10tive’s Project to address Violence Against Women and Girls Through Art, photography and creativity.

Luton-based social enterprise Att10tive launched its latest creative project, "Expressions," an art-based initiative aimed at addressing the critical issue of violence against women and girls through the power of art and creativity.

The project supported by Safer Streets and BLCF will empower young people in Luton to raise awareness and spark conversations about violence against women and girls using their artistic talents and unique perspectives.

Montell Neufville, Managing Director of Att10tive, stated: "At att10tive we use art and creativity to invite our communities to come together and to talk to the world. We believe that art has the power to change hearts and minds.

"With 'Expressions,' we're giving young people in Luton a platform to explore and express their thoughts on violence against women and girls, creating a powerful visual dialogue that the team hope will lead to real change in our community."

The "Expressions" project builds on Att10tive's strong track record of using arts and creativity to address social issues and bring communities together. Previous successful initiatives include:

"I am Unique" (2023): This project focused on diversity, inclusion, and individual identity, collaborating with five Luton schools and youth ambassadors to create artworks and poetry."Stop & Think Exhibition" (2020): A project addressing knife crime through artwork and theatre, partnering with local schools and organizations."One Luton" (2019): A celebration of Luton's diversity through film, photography, poetry, storytelling, and dance.

Montell Neufville added: "What sets Att10tive apart is our commitment to youth-led initiatives. Our team of youth ambassadors are not just participants – they're leaders, driving the direction of our projects and ensuring that we're truly addressing the needs and concerns of young people in Luton."

The "Expressions" project has already garnered support from local schools. The schools involved in Expressions are Putteridge High School, The Stockwood Park Academy, Queen Elizabeth High School, Barnfield College, Challney Boys and the Chiltern Academy.

Att10tive's team of youth ambassadors will play a crucial role in the project, leading workshops, mentoring participants, and ensuring that young people's voices are at the forefront of the initiative."Expressions" builds on Att10tive's unique approach to community engagement and youth empowerment.

The benefits of Expressions will be:

The development of creative and critical thinking skills in young people

Empowering young people to learn about a topic and then to express their views and take action on issues they care about

Building of community cohesion through collaborative projects, brining a range of people together from different parts of the town

The creation of visible, public statements about social issues through art

Increased awareness of this social issue and how it affects young Lutonian’s among participants and the wider community.

Nineteen years-old project leader and senior Youth Ambassador Ruth Mac Moniobo commented: "As young people ourselves, we understand the importance of addressing issues like violence against women and girls in a way that resonates with our peers.

"Through 'Expressions,' we're not just creating art – we're starting conversations, challenging attitudes, and hopefully inspiring real change."

The project will engage young people from diverse backgrounds across Luton, with a particular focus on reaching those from marginalized communities who may not typically get involved in town wide initiatives.

Sara Mohyuddin (16), deputy project manager and an Att10tive Youth Ambassador explained: "With 'Expressions,' we're tackling a sensitive but crucial topic, and we believe that art can open up conversations that might otherwise be difficult to start."

The "Expressions" project will involve a series of workshops where young people will be creating the artwork and then we will hold an event to show what they have created.

Youth Ambassador Mahnoor Usman (18) said: "I'm thrilled to be part of 'Expressions.' Art has a unique ability to communicate complex emotions and ideas in a way that words can't.

"By giving young people the tools and platform to express themselves creatively on this important issue, we're not only raising awareness but also nurturing the next generation of socially engaged artists in Luton who will be using creativity for social change."

Att10tive’s previous projects have demonstrated its ability to bring together people who wouldn't usually meet, develop critical thinking and leadership skills in young people, and make a significant impact on community cohesion and tackling exclusion.

As the project unfolds over the coming months, Att10tive invites the Luton community to engage with "Expressions" through attending workshops, visiting exhibitions, and participating in discussions about violence against women and girls.

Att10tive believes that by bringing this issue into the open through art, we can work together to create a safer, more respectful society for women and girls. For more information about the "Expressions" project or to get involved, please contact Att10tive at [email protected]

Att10tive is a Luton-based social enterprise established in 2016 to fill gaps within communities. The organisation focuses on empowering young people and diverse communities to tackle problems they identify and influence their communities.

Through innovative projects and workshops, Att10tive develops management and leadership skills, promotes community cohesion, and addresses social issues using creative and engaging methods.