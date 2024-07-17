Crest Nicholson supports local Harlington school fayre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crest Nicholson’s Chiltern division were pleased to sponsor this year’s Harlington Lower School summer fayre, on behalf of their nearby Castlefield Park development located less than a mile from the school off Toddington Road.

Crest Nicholson donated £500 towards the fayre, held on the Saturday 6 July, to help make it an enjoyable day for all pupils, parents, and teachers. The donation paid for local business, Animal Edge, to attend and set up a petting corner at the fayre, giving the children the chance to say hello to a selection of furry friends.

The summer fayre is a highlight of the academic year for the school each year. Organised by the Friends of Harlington Lower School Association (FHLSA) the fayre helps raise money to fund equipment and experiences that fall outside the school's budget and that enrich the experience of every pupil.

Elanor Streeter, Senior Sales Manager at Crest Nicholson Chiltern, said: “We hope everyone at the summer fayre had an enjoyable day out! It is always a pleasure to be able to support the local community on behalf of our developments in the local area.”

Katie Forth, Co-chair of the FHLSA, commented: “Thanks to Crest Nicholson’s donation we were able have a petting corner at the Summer Fayre. This was a great addition and something all the children loved!”

Crest Nicholson’s Castlefield Park development will be launching this Summer, offering a collection of superb three, four, and five-bedroom new homes for sale in Harlington. These energy-efficient homes will enjoy easy access to local amenities, including two pubs, churches, and a selection of shops.

For commuters, homes will be conveniently located near Harlington Station, providing direct access to London via the Thameslink service. Additionally, they are less than a 20-minute drive away from Luton Airport.

You can register your interest in the development by calling 01582 952359 or go to: www.crestnicholson.com/castlefield-park