D-Day 80 in Houghton Regis

Thank you to the local community for supporting the D-Day 80 Beacon Lighting on the Village Green.

Houghton Regis Town Council would like to thank everyone who attended the D-Day 80 Beacon Lighting on Thursday, June 6th, at 9:15 p.m. The Town Mayor, Councillor Elaine Cooper, lit the beacon and read the International Tribute.

The support from the local community and remembrance of this historic day meant so much. Together, we have honoured the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought for our freedom.