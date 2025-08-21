Denbigh High School celebrates an outstanding day with its incredible Year 11 students

GCSE success at Denbigh High School

Students at Denbigh High School in Luton, part of Chiltern Learning Trust, have received yet another set of excellent GCSE results.

Donna Neely-Hayes, Headteacher at Denbigh High School, said: “I am so pleased for the students today. They have worked exceptionally hard these past five years and deserve every positive result achieved today.

“At Denbigh High School, we believe that every student can reach their full potential. The results achieved today are testament to the hard work of our students and the quality of teaching provided by our phenomenal staff that we are so lucky to have.”

Among the top performers are:

Tobias, who achieved an outstanding set of results, achieving a grade 9 in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Psychology. He also received four grade 8 results and one grade 7, an outstanding set of results.

Another student who has had an outstanding day is Waniya, she received grade 9s in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics and Psychology. She also attained five grade 8 results and one grade 7.

Other notable achievers include:

Mohammad Moez who achieved grade 9s in English, Mathematics and Triple Science. An incredible achievement.

Students and staff at Denbigh High School

Congratulations to the following students who have achieved a grade 9-7 in English, Mathematics and Triple Science: Reai, Nusaybah, Mymoona and Moheed.

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of The Chiltern Learning Trust, added: “Congratulations to all Year 11 students on their GCSE achievements. Your hard work and dedication have been remarkable, and I hope you take the time to celebrate this important milestone.

At Chiltern Learning Trust, we are committed to providing an environment where students can learn, grow, and reach their full potential - a commitment upheld daily by our skilled teachers, staff, and wider school community. I wish every Year 11 student the very best as they continue their education, whether that is in Sixth Form, college, or another learning pathway.”