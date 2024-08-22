Denbigh High School students impress with excellent set of GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students and staff at Denbigh High School have much to celebrate today after receiving a fantastic set of GCSE results.

Denbigh High School, part of Chiltern Learning Trust, has received record breaking results with the highest number of students obtaining grades at 5+ and 7+. There has been a 12% increase in students achieving 9-5 in both English and Mathematics this year which is a testament to their hard work.

Donna Neely-Hayes, Headteacher at Denbigh High School, said: “The set of results achieved by our students is the strongest set of results we have ever seen at the school. We are immensely proud of their achievements, and this is reflected in the results obtained. Our students have shown resilience during their time with us, reflecting our core value statement ‘High achievement for all is our shared responsibility.”

Among the top performers are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aqib Choudhary

Laiba Mirza with an outstanding twelve 9's in subjects including English Language, Maths, and all three sciences, alongside an OCR Sport Distinction*.

Aqib Choudhury achieved seven 9's in subjects including Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, alongside strong performances in Geography and Business Studies.

Other notable achievers include Maryam Alamand Irum Batool. Maryam secured eight 9's in subjects such as Maths and History, and achieved high grades in English and Biology, also earning a distinction in OCR Sport. Irum, with nine 9's in subjects like Business Studies and Maths, also excelled in OCR Sport.

Shanum Dewan earned seven 9's in subjects like French and Business Studies, along with strong science grades. In terms of progress, Sehrish Bibi, Alina Wali Khan, Tahmid Uddin, Imaan Naeem, and Umme Tashfi were all praised by the school.

Adrian Rogers, Chief Executive Officer of The Chiltern Learning Trust, added: “We are delighted to have received such an outstanding set of results from our students. These achievements are a testament to the hard work and dedication they have shown during their time at Denbigh High School, and we are exceptionally proud of them.

Maryam Alam

“Our students are now moving on to a range of post-16 studies and we wish them well for their bright futures ahead of them.”

Find out more about Denbigh High School by visiting http://www.denbighhigh.luton.sch.uk/