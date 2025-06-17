Denbigh Primary School’s rooftop garden blooms thanks to Greener Future funding

Denbigh Primary School is proud to announce the official launch of its new rooftop garden, an exciting initiative made possible through generous funding from the Greener Future Fund by London Luton Airport, awarded by the Bedfordshire & Luton Community Foundation.

This innovative green space transforms the school’s rooftop into a vibrant outdoor classroom, giving pupils a hands-on opportunity to explore science, sustainability, and wellbeing in action.

Designed as a living laboratory, the garden is already enriching the curriculum by bringing environmental learning to life. Children across all year groups are engaging in planting, observing nature, and learning how ecosystems thrive, all while building a deeper appreciation for the environment, and the importance of climate action for Luton. This brings the town a step closer to our 2040 vision of a net zero, sustainable town.

Denbigh Primary School’s headteacher, Mrs Natalie McKiernan, said: "The rooftop garden is more than just a beautiful new space; it’s a powerful educational tool. It allows our children to connect directly with the natural world, helping them understand the science behind how things grow and why sustainability matters. We are incredibly grateful to London Luton Airport and Bedfordshire & Luton Community Foundation for supporting this transformative project."

Pupils and teachers have been loving the garden

The initiative has sparked widespread enthusiasm among pupils and staff, and plans are already underway to involve families and further expand the school’s green spaces. The project also reflects Denbigh’s ongoing commitment to nurturing curious, responsible, and environmentally conscious learners.

As the garden continues to flourish, it stands as a symbol of the school’s dedication to combining innovation with education.