Denbigh Primary School’s rooftop garden blooms thanks to Greener Future funding

By Luton Council
Contributor
Published 17th Jun 2025, 09:51 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 10:08 BST
Denbigh Primary School is proud to announce the official launch of its new rooftop garden, an exciting initiative made possible through generous funding from the Greener Future Fund by London Luton Airport, awarded by the Bedfordshire & Luton Community Foundation.

This innovative green space transforms the school’s rooftop into a vibrant outdoor classroom, giving pupils a hands-on opportunity to explore science, sustainability, and wellbeing in action.

Most Popular

Designed as a living laboratory, the garden is already enriching the curriculum by bringing environmental learning to life. Children across all year groups are engaging in planting, observing nature, and learning how ecosystems thrive, all while building a deeper appreciation for the environment, and the importance of climate action for Luton. This brings the town a step closer to our 2040 vision of a net zero, sustainable town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Denbigh Primary School’s headteacher, Mrs Natalie McKiernan, said: "The rooftop garden is more than just a beautiful new space; it’s a powerful educational tool. It allows our children to connect directly with the natural world, helping them understand the science behind how things grow and why sustainability matters. We are incredibly grateful to London Luton Airport and Bedfordshire & Luton Community Foundation for supporting this transformative project."

Pupils and teachers have been loving the gardenplaceholder image
Pupils and teachers have been loving the garden

The initiative has sparked widespread enthusiasm among pupils and staff, and plans are already underway to involve families and further expand the school’s green spaces. The project also reflects Denbigh’s ongoing commitment to nurturing curious, responsible, and environmentally conscious learners.

As the garden continues to flourish, it stands as a symbol of the school’s dedication to combining innovation with education.

Related topics:Luton
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice