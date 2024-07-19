Desi Fest returns to Wardown Park for mammoth two-day music extravaganza

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Live Music lovers are in for a treat this weekend, when Desi Fest takes over Wardown Park for a huge celebration of subcontinental music, heritage, culture, and diversity.

Now in its second year, the free festival takes place on Saturday, 20th July and Sunday, 21st July at Wardown Park, Luton, LU2 7HW.

The event is hosted by the Desi Arts Development Group CIC and sponsored by Luton Rising.

Last year the event hosted 25,000 people over two days, and this year’s festival promises to be even bigger.

Desi Fest 2023

Over twenty acts are lined up to perform over two stages during the weekend. Performers include multi-platinum artist Apache Indian, Bollywood star Rameet Sandhu, and hit-maker Mumzy Stranger. Spotify sensation, Roach Killa, will also be taking to the stage, as well as Punjabi folk legend, Lember Hussainpuri, who will be performing with a live band.

Luton talent will also be represented with the Dhols Royce drummers, soul singer Amira, and Irish band Missing the Ferry among local acts performing.

Aside from the music stages, revellers can expect to enjoy a myriad of other stalls and attractions including a Health Zone and Children’s Wonder Tent – presented by Full House Theatre – where little ones can have fun with arts and crafts and storytelling.

The event was established to provide a platform for British Asian celebration, embracing both contemporary and traditional expressions, showcasing community heritage, and conveying contemporary narratives while looking towards the future.

The festival will be taking place between 1pm and 8pm each day. It is free to attend, and free parking is provided in Popes Meadow.

Ahead of the festival, Fahad Matin, spokesperson for Desi Fest, commented:

“Desi Fest Luton is more than just an event – it's a celebration of unity, diversity, and community. It serves as a platform to bring together individuals from different backgrounds, fostering a sense of togetherness and promoting cultural exchange.

“We are so excited to once again be bringing a great selection of iconic performers to local audiences, and with fine weather forecast over the weekend, this is truly a festival not to be missed.

“This event has a real family feel and offers something for everyone, from children to adults, with a wide and diverse range of activities and experiences to enjoy. Get ready to be captivated, inspired, and uplifted by the magic of Desi culture. We look forward to seeing you there!”

For more information visit: https://www.desifest.co.uk/.

