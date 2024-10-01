Design a Christmas character for Luton Point for the chance to win £1,000

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Luton Point has announced a festive competition for local children to WIN £1,000 for their school.

The Christmas Character Competition is calling for students to design a character (classic or unique!) that they believe captures the essence of the festive season, to be included across Luton Point’s Christmas marketing campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Budding artists are encouraged to let their creative flair run wild and create colourful and fun drawings on a sheet of A4 paper, complete with their name, age, school and contact number in the hopes of being chosen as the judges’ favourite.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winning entry will be used across Luton Point’s branding this Christmas, as well as earning a huge cheque of £1,000 for their school to use on supplies ahead of the new year.

Christmas Character Competition

All entries must be posted or hand delivered to Luton Point Centre Management, 37 Luton Point, Bedfordshire, LU1 2LJ before entries close at 5pm on Friday 25th October. Entries received after the closing date will not be counted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents can also download a pre-made template and view the terms and conditions of this competition on Luton Point’s website.

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at Luton Point, commented “We’re calling out to young talent ahead of the Christmas season for the chance to win £1,000 for your school! Design us a Christmas character and one lucky winner will be chosen to receive this fantastic prize, plus have the unique opportunity to have their artwork featured across our Christmas marketing campaign here at Luton Point. Whether you take inspiration from classic characters such as Father Christmas and Rudolph or look to create something straight out of your own imagination, we want to see your own interpretation!”

Lavinia continues “We encourage all local schools to consider pulling out the colouring pens and having a go at this fun brief. We hope that the prize money will be used to foster more artistic talent in our community and emphasise the importance of the arts to young people in our town. Good luck!”

Further information can be found on Luton Point’s website.