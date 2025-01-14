Digging in: MP launches probe into street works disruption
She is part of a cross-party group of MPs who are looking to address and resolve the issue of roads and pavements being dug up multiple times.
The inquiry is focusing on identifying the root causes behind the recurring disruption and examining key factors such as poor coordination between utility providers, differing project timelines, regulatory barriers, and the overall lack of a cohesive long-term infrastructure strategy.
“This is something I get lots of letters and emails about. Repeated digging of roads not only causes inconvenience for our communities, but it also results in unnecessary cost and has an impact on pollution,” said Alex Mayer MP. It’s clear that a more coordinated approach is needed to prevent these disruptions. This probe will seek to develop practical solutions to ensure that street works are carried out as efficiently as possible, with minimal disruption to people’s every day lives.”
The committee is also looking into how local government can hold companies to account, with stricter enforcement measures on the table for firms that overrun their projects.
Alex Mayer MP continued: “We’ve all been stuck in traffic or detoured by endless road closures thanks to street works. This inquiry is an important opportunity to identify exactly how disruption can be kept to a minimum and to push for practical solutions to get our roads moving again.”