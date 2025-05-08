Dirty Dancing film loving Marion enjoys a special 80th birthday celebration at Luton’s Little Bramingham Farm care home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At Little Bramingham Farm, the Luton-based residential care home run by charity, Friends of the Elderly, which is celebrating its 120th Anniversary this year, resident Marion MacDonald, has had a wonderful time celebrating her landmark 80th birthday, surrounded with balloons, flowers, cards and gifts with her family and care home friends.

Marion has lived at Little Bramingham Farm since November 2024. “I decided to move to the care home as all the staff are so friendly and I have a really lovely room,” said Marion.

Marion was born and grew up in Harrow and Wealdstone, the north-west borough of London which is famous for The Harrow School which was founded in 1572 under a Royal Charter granted by Queen Elizabeth I. During her school years, Marion’s favourite lesson was the Art Class. “I really enjoyed going to the Art Classes,”continued Marion. “I’m quite creative and have always enjoyed sewing and gardening - I still do - so the Art Classes really appealed to me. I’ve even made a selection of different cushion covers which are in my room. The care team often comment on how lovely they are.”

Marion enjoyed growing up in Harrow. “It was a lovely, historical place to grow up,”said Marion. “Harrow is full of history and there’s even an ancient monument called ‘The Weald Stone’, which is said to mark the boundary between Harrow and Harrow Weald. It’s a big, chunky rock, which stretches across the pavement like a stone sea-lion. It doesn’t have any markings and it’s said that nobody knows how deep it is buried or how far it goes down.”

Marion married her Husband, Bert, in 1967 in Apsley, an outer district of Hemel Hempstead in Herefordshire and the happy couple became proud parents to two daughters, Sharon and Nicola. Marion is now also a proud Grandmother to two Grandchildren, Jayden and Anya.

“Everyone at Little Bramingham Farm wanted to ensure Marion had a really wonderful 80th Birthday,”said Emma Lawrance, the Registered Manager at the care home. “To make sure The Birthday Girl’s celebrations went on as long as possible, we organised a delicious afternoon tea for Marion and her care home friends at our cosy Susie’s Tea Room which is set in our beautiful grounds, the day before her special birthday. We did this as Marion’s family had a surprise for her actual birthday – they all took her out for the day and treated her to a scrumptious meal at a restaurant.”

“Marion’s star sign is Taurus,” continued Karen Charity, the Activities Coordinator at Little Bramingham Farm. “One of the Taurian traits is that their kind nature often draws people towards them which is certainly true of Marion. She has made so many friends since moving to the care home and always takes part in our wide range of meaningful activities – and she especially loves our exercise classes and is always one of the first to be up dancing.”

“I used to go dancing a lot when I was younger,” added Marion. “My friends and I would put on our glad rags and thoroughly enjoy our nights out. I also love films which feature dancing, my favourite is Dirty Dancing, but perhaps that’s because it stars the gorgeous Patrick Swayze,” said a giggling Marion.

“I have had an absolutely brilliant 80th birthday. Starting with having a yummy afternoon tea at Susie’s Tea Room with my care home friends, and then a wonderful day out with my family, I couldn’t ask for more, it has been perfect,” concluded Marion.