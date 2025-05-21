DLDD and Cash Access UK Information Banking Hub Drop-In.

Wednesday afternoon we hosted our Banking Hub Information Drop-In Event at the Methodist Church Hall with Cash Access UK and what a fantastic turnout we had!

Over 70 local residents came along to ask questions, share their views, and learn more about the upcoming Dunstable Banking Hub. We’re proud to say the feedback was overwhelmingly positive, with many people thanking us for hosting such an informative and welcoming session.

A big thank you to everyone who attended — your input and interest mean so much. DLDD will continue to stand up for our community and ensure your voices are heard.

