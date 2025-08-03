Do you know a local hero who deserves to be honoured?

Winner of the Young Achiever 2024 Award presented by Cath Gunn of Barnfield College

Each week, we share with readers three spotlight Luton's Best Categories. This week, it includes Child of Courage, Young Achiever and Luton in Harmony.

The first award is Child of Courage Award, sponsored by Ryebridge

Judges will seek to recognise any young person up to the age of 18 who has put themselves in danger to help or save the life of another or has battled against the odds and has overcome adversity in their personal life or made a stand to improve themselves or others.

Last year’s winner was Haresh Sivalingam who is a student at the Queen Elizabeth School in Luton, was nominated for his bravery and quick reactions in a life-threatening situation. While out shopping, a lady collapsed in front of him. His recent first aid training proved invaluable as he was able to put her in the recovery position and wait with her until the ambulance arrived. His quick actions and care for the lady undoubtedly saved her life, a testament to the importance of first aid training.

The second award is Young Achiever sponsored by Barnfield College

This award will seek to recognise an outstanding effort and levels of achievement by a young person aged 20 or under, either in their school lives, work lives, in a sporting context or within the wider community.

Last year’s winner was Maryam Khalil who is described as an inspiration to all young women in the community. She works several jobs to support her parents and young siblings, engages in voluntary work, and all whilst studying for her A Levels. She has founded her own business and is a determined, inspiring young entrepreneur who has chosen a unique and courageous path towards her goals.

The third award is Luton in Harmony sponsored by Chiltern Learning Trust

This award is designed to recognise an individual or organisation who has proactively promoted community cohesion and celebrated diversity in the town through their initiatives. Their efforts have not only improved the public image of Luton but also fostered a sense of pride and connection among its residents.

Last year’s winner was Energise Luton which is a Holiday, Activity and Food programme funded by the DfE for school-aged children on income-related free school meals. Over 10,000 children are eligible to take part in the programme. Establishing partnerships with a wide range of local providers has been essential to making the programme successful. Energise has worked with faith organisations, local community groups and educational organisations; over 50 providers are part of the programme delivery.

You can nominate online by visiting the website: www.loveluton.org.uk/lutonsbestawards