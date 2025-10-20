Do you like to try new things and have fun?

The Manor Scout Group are hosting an open event for boys and girls aged 10 to 14 who might like to join a new Scout Troop. The event is being held on Sunday 26 October at Whitefield Primary Academy, Stockholm Way, Luton. LU3 3SS from noon to 2.00pm. Some of the activities that young people will be able to take part in are, map reading, orienteering, origami, pioneering, soft archery and liquorice knot tying!

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scouting provides over 250 activities. With activities ranging from air activities to cooking, emergency aid to global issues and pioneering to water activities, there is something for everyone. Young people can also learn and develop skills for life, such as communication, independence, leadership, problem solving, responsibility and team working.

The Group are also looking for volunteers to run the Scout section. If you would be interested in finding out about volunteering, please come along and have a chat with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult volunteer Nigel said, “As volunteers we can help put the foundations in place. We then encourage the children and young people to build upon them as they try new activities and learn skills for life. Children and young people want adventure, and we provide the opportunity to have those adventures.”

Fencing looks exciting

Following the open event, the Group plan to run taster sessions from Monday 10 November at 7.00pm at the school for five weeks, before opening the new section in January.

If you would like more information or would like to register to come along to the open event, please email [email protected] or phone 07411 689695.

The Group has a Beaver Colony (boys and girls aged 6 to 8) and a Cub Pack (boys and girls aged 8 to 10). If you are interested in your son or daughter getting involved with these, please use the contact details above.