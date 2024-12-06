Don't toy with children's safety this Christmas

A shocking 85% of toys bought from third-party online sellers could pose a danger to children.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scary stat comes from the British Toy & Hobby Association who want everyone to have a safe Christmas.

While high street shops must ensure all toys meet strict toy safety requirements, the same cannot necessarily be said for those sold through online marketplaces.

Half of shopping in the UK now happens online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Mayer MP

Alex Mayer MP is calling on shoppers to remain vigilant and take steps to ensure the toys they buy are safe, including making time to research the seller and being careful of deals that look too good to be true.

The MP, who has previously contacted the Business Secretary to push for stricter regulations for online toy sales, said:

"Everyone wants the toys under the tree to meet the highest safety standards. Christmas is a time for joy and celebration, so let’s fight back against the unscrupulous sellers putting children in danger.”

Tips for buying toys safely online this Christmas from the British Toy & Hobby Association include:

Be more careful about buying from third-party sellers on online marketplaces - do not assume that any safety tests have been carried out. Make time to research the toy and seller before you purchase. Look for sellers you recognise and trust. If purchasing a branded product, compare the toy against the company's own website and include the company name when you search.' Be careful of going for the cheapest price, sometimes it can be too good to be true Do your due diligence on the seller. Do they have a clear address to return an item? Do they have any reviews? Beware of fake comments. Once you receive your toy, see if the packaging looks genuine, and check if it has a UK address as well as looking for a CE or UKCA mark as these are legal requirements. When your child opens a toy, stay with them and check for faults, detachable small parts, access to stuffing and loose or accessible batteries or magnets. If you think the toy you have bought is unsafe, be sure to write a review to warn other purchasers and talk to your local Trading Standards.