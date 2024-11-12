Dunelm Dunstable calls on its customers to help support those in need this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dunelm’s Christmas initiative - Delivering Joy – will help provide gifts to those most in need in Dunstable.

Dunelm, the Home of Homes, is aiming to make sure no one goes without a gift this Christmas with its annual charity campaign, Delivering Joy. After delivering almost a quarter of a million gifts to those in need over the past four years, Dunelm is calling on customers in Dunstable for help to fulfil more Christmas wishes than ever before.

Christmas trees with tags featuring wishes from local care homes, the children’s ward at Luton & Dunstable Hospital and Keech Hospice Care are now up and on display in the Dunstable store.

Additional Christmas wishes have come from local causes including Home-Start Bedfordshire, which supports children and families in the area, and Kids In Action, a charity that works with children and adults with disabilities.

Gifts donated by Dunelm Dunstable customers

To help ensure everyone experiences the magic of Christmas, Dunelm is calling out for its network of customers and colleagues local to the store to get involved in the festive initiative once again.

Those wishing to get involved can head to Dunelm Dunstable and find the Delivering Joy tree, where they can collect a tag which will feature a specific gift request. They then return the tag attached to a gift, and Dunelm will ensure the present is delivered to its recipient before Christmas. Last year, store colleagues revealed that, rather than little luxuries, many people had put winter essentials at the top of their wish lists, with items such as hats, scarves, socks, toiletries and festive food items like selection boxes were in high demand. Dunelm colleagues are already seeing similar requests this year, with the nation continuing to feel the effect of the cost-of-living crisis.

Requests are already pouring in for everyday items, such as a chocolate bar or tea bags for a warm cup of tea – showing that whether big or small, gift donations of any size can still make a difference for those who may otherwise go without.

Amanda Cox, People and Stores Director at Dunelm said: “Each year, we are amazed by the generosity of our customers and colleagues who come together to make a real difference in their local communities. This initiative has become a powerful reminder that even small acts of kindness can make a significant difference, especially when so many are feeling the ongoing effects of the cost-of-living crisis.”

“We’re grateful to our customers and colleagues for their continued support in helping us spread a little joy to those who need it most this Christmas.”

Any of this year’s tags which aren’t fulfilled by the middle of December will be funded by Dunelm to ensure no one goes without this Christmas.

For more information on the Delivering Joy campaign and to find out how to make a difference this Christmas, visit Dunelm Dunstable Community Support Group or go online to: www.dunelm.com/info/delivering-joy