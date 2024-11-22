Dunstable 2025 Calendar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are delighted to share this heartfelt message from John Cole and his family, whose father, Charlie Cole, and his iconic bike shop are proudly featured in our DLDD 2025 calendar.

“The DLDD team have done another spectacular job in putting together the DLDD 2025 calendar. The historical images of yesteryear bring back such wonderful memories for our family. We are truly heart warmed to see my father Charlie Cole and his infamous bike shop featured in the calendar, and feel proud to be part of the town’s history.” – John Cole and family Thank you, John, for these lovely words. We’re honored to celebrate Dunstable’s rich history and to feature cherished local memories like Charlie Cole’s bike shop, which holds a special place in our community’s heart.

Pick up your DLDD 2025 calendar today to enjoy these beautiful memories and support our local community!

QR Code to purchase on line with uk postage for postage outside UK Mainland email for details [email protected]

Thank you to all the businesses who have worked with us to create this calendar. Your support is invaluable!

You can purchase the calendar for £5.00 from the following businesses in Dunstable:

· Dunstable Cake House Ashton Square

· Celebrations Ashton Square

· The Workhouse Ashton Square

· The Coffee Pod Ashton Square

· Lombardo’s West Street

· Priory House Priory Gardens

· Bargain Booze Langdale Road

· Thompson News and Food Chiltern Road

· Cottage Garden Chiltern Road

· Bargain Booze Katherine Drive

· The Fly By Cafe London Gliding Club Tring Road

· Kazmicks Restaurant The Quadrant

· Theo’s Future The Quadrant

· Dunstable Foot Health Priory View Octave Music High Street North

You can purchase online with postage www.paypal.com/instantcomm.../checkout/5GZLT4FYKXGD4