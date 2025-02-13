Dunstable and District Local History Society: Skills, and more, of a local thatcher

David Underwood is well-known locally for his skills as a thatcher, maintaining the roofs of numerous landmark buildings.

He described his work to members of the Dunstable and District Local History Society at their February meeting.

But his talk, conducted as an interview with the society’s chairman, had a much-wider range. He is an avid collector of early local postcards, many of which have been featured on the Yesteryear page of the News-Gazette. He screened some examples at the meeting, including one of World War One vehicles among a flock of sheep near Houghton Regis Green.

He is also an expert on the restoration of vintage gliders, and showed pictures of some of his work.

David Underwood at work on a local building.

His interests in aeronautics has led him to research the history of the Dunstable firms which manufactured early aircraft, so his talk included views of their now-vanished factories in High Street North and on the scrap-metal site which is now occupied by the Market Cross restaurant.

In the early days of BBC Three Counties Radio he was often heard on air, particularly in the company of the out-and-about broadcaster John Pilgrim whose death occurred last year. David showed photographs of John Pilgrim with another local broadcaster Jon Gaunt.

The recent refurbishment of Dunstable’s war memorial led to David providing his expertise to help check details of the further names added to the list in Priory Gardens.

David, the grandson of the founding headmaster of Northfields School, also screened pictures taken by his uncle, a war-time photographer with the RAF, who died in Palestine in 1942.

Dunstable history society’s next meeting is at 7.45 on Tuesday, March 11 in Dunstable Methodist Church Hall where the speaker will be Alastair Lawson, chairman of the Airship Heritage Trust, who will be talking about the giant hangars at Cardington and the R101 disaster. Entrance fee for non-members is £3.