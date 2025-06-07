Dunstable and Houghton Regis Hospice at Home Volunteers Coffee Fundraiser

L to R Cllr Michelle Herber, Mayor of Houghton Regis, Sue Cassell, resident of Caddington Grove Care Home, Cllr Sally Kimondo, Mayor of Dunstable, Sally Layton, resident of Caddington Grove Care Home, Air Commodore Gordon Moulds CBE RAF(Ret’d) DL

The Dunstable and Houghton Regis Hospice at Home Volunteers held a successful fundraising Coffee Morning last Saturday at Grove House, Dunstable

Councillor Liz Jones, Chair of the Volunteers, said, "I would like to thank everyone for coming to our charity coffee morning at Grove House. The immense feeling of love and support in the room really touched the trustees present today.”

Guests included the Bedfordshire Lieutenancy, Air Commodore Gordon Moulds CBE RAF(Ret’d) DL and his wife Belinda, Councillor Sally Kimondo, Mayor of Dunstable, and Michelle Herber, Mayor of Houghton Regis Town Council, who has chosen the Hospice at Home Volunteers as one of her charities. Past mayors of Dunstable and a recipient of the Freewoman of Dunstable award, Sally Newton, also attended.

Cllr. Liz Jones added, “The room was filled with conversation, and the energy and passion for helping and supporting others were evident. It was our utmost pleasure to support a new client and their family during what is a challenging time for them - this is the very purpose for which Hospice at Home exists.”

The event saw excellent attendance from the local community, with visitors enjoying homemade baked goods, lively conversations, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Proceeds from the morning will go directly toward supporting the vital services the volunteers provide.

The event raised a little over £500.

The Hospice at Home Volunteers offer a free service that provides strength and encouragement at a difficult time. They offer practical help where it is needed during the illness and beyond.

You can contact the Hospice at Home Volunteers at email: - [email protected]