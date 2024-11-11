Dunstable and Houghton Regis Remembers: Local MP pays tribute at "poignant" Remembrance and Armistice Day events

By Alin Martin
Contributor
Published 11th Nov 2024, 18:26 BST
Updated 12th Nov 2024, 12:12 BST

A number of well-attended and poignant events were held in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency to honour the brave of two world wars and those who continue to serve.

Dunstable was filled with sombre faces on Remembrance Sunday as hundreds took to the streets to take part in a parade starting at Grove House Gardens and ending at Priory Gardens.

Spectators gathered to watch the procession and pay their tributes at the War Memorial during the service of Remembrance. Wreaths were then laid by local MP Alex Mayer as well as Deputy Lieutenant, Cynthia Gresham, plus others.

Ms Mayer also paid her respects to all fallen service personnel at an Armistice Day memorial service at the Memorial Stone in Houghton Regis.

Alex Mayer MP at the Armistice Day ceremonyAlex Mayer MP at the Armistice Day ceremony
The day's service were led by Father Diego Galanzino, who led hymns and words of prayer, with Ms Mayer laying a wreath alongside the Town Mayor, and hundreds of well-wishers.

After the weekend ceremonies, Ms Mayer thanked volunteers and everyone who made the Remembrance and Armistice Day events possible. She said:

“So many people attended local Remembrance events, including schoolchildren. That's so important to ensure the next generation never forget the horrors that played out on European soil in the previous century. This was an opportunity to pause, reflect and remember. We honour the service of those who have given so much, and we pledge to work together for a peaceful future."

