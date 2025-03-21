Dunstable Branch RBL: New members welcome

Military Wives Choir

Now the new Dunstable Branch is firmly established in the town we seek to increase our membership which is open to everyone who supports our Armed Forces Community.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dunstable Legion has reformed in our town and currently we are seeking to increase our membership.

We are the custodians of Remembrance, activists and supporters of the Poppy Appeal and seek to look after all our local veterans in need of welfare support within our community.

Please join and support us! Membership costs £20 per year.

For more detail please contact Andy at email: [email protected] or Mob: 07548696965.