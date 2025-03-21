Dunstable Branch RBL: New members welcome
Now the new Dunstable Branch is firmly established in the town we seek to increase our membership which is open to everyone who supports our Armed Forces Community.
The Dunstable Legion has reformed in our town and currently we are seeking to increase our membership.
We are the custodians of Remembrance, activists and supporters of the Poppy Appeal and seek to look after all our local veterans in need of welfare support within our community.
Please join and support us! Membership costs £20 per year.
For more detail please contact Andy at email: [email protected] or Mob: 07548696965.