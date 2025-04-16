Resident at HC-One’s Ridgeway Lodge Care Home showcasing their Easter Bonnet

Residents at HC-One’s Ridgeway Lodge Care Home in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, embraced Easter festivities by creating vibrant Easter bonnets with decorations, including chicks, Easter eggs, carrots, flowers, bunnies and felt items during a recent arts and crafts session.

The bonnet-making activity sparked joy, creativity and a sense of community as residents displayed their finished unique designs, adorned with ribbons, flowers and spring flair, culminating in a joyful mini parade through the lounge with applause and laughter.

Residents enjoyed sharing their past Easter tradition stories with each other. The Easter celebrations fostered connection, creativity and joy, highlighting the value of community.

Michele Tricker, Home Manager at HC-One’s Ridgeway Lodge Care Home, said:

“Residents thoroughly enjoyed the Easter bonnet activity and loved showing their finished bonnet designs off to other residents afterwards. They are now proudly on display in the home for visitors to see.

“The finished results are fabulous, festive and downright egg-cellent! It was wonderful to see everyone so engaged and creative. Moments like these bring so much joy to the home – it really felt like spring had arrived.”

Resident Sheila Fearnley at HC-One’s Ridgeway Lodge Care Home, commented:

“I haven’t had this much fun with Easter accessories and décor since my school days!

