Dunstable care home to host “Professional Connect” community event for local partners

HC-One’s Ridgeway Lodge Care Home

HC One’s Ridgeway Lodge Care Home in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, is proud to announce its upcoming “Professional Connect” event, taking place on Wednesday, 20th August 2025, from 2pm to 4pm. The event will bring together key professionals from the local community for an afternoon of relaxed conversation, light refreshments, and the opportunity to learn more about the care and services offered at the home.

Professionals from a range of sectors, including healthcare, social care, community support, and local services, are warmly invited to visit Ridgeway Lodge and meet the dedicated team who support residents every day.

Home Manager at HC-One’s Ridgeway Lodge Care Home, Michele Trickershared:

“We believe strong local partnerships are essential to delivering high-quality care. This event is a fantastic opportunity to connect, collaborate, and explore how we can better support our local older population together.”

Attendees will enjoy:

A tour of Ridgeway Lodge’s welcoming facilities, including its landscaped gardens and communal spaces

An introduction to the team’s specialist services in dementia, residential, and respite care

Open conversations about care coordination, professional collaboration, and service pathways

Networking over refreshments in a friendly, relaxed setting

This professional open day also coincides with Ridgeway Lodge’s celebration of the summer season, an ideal time for new residents to move in and settle into their new community. The warmer weather brings more outdoor activities, garden events, and opportunities for social engagement — all of which help new residents feel at home.

As part of HC-One’s summer welcome initiative, homes in your area are offering £1,000 off the first month’s fees for anyone who moves in before 31st August 2025.