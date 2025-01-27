Dunstable care home unveils ‘completely transformed’ wellbeing room as ‘tranquil space’ for colleagues

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The care team at HC-One’s Ridgeway Lodge Care Home in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, have unveiled the home’s first wellbeing room to provide a tranquil space for colleagues.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The care home’s wellbeing room has been created to offer a relaxing, calm, quiet and re-energising sanctuary space for colleagues to take a break, relax and unwind in at the heart of the busy care home. Colleagues at Ridgeway Lodge were involved in planning meetings and discussions led by Home Manager, Michele Tricker, to input their own thoughts and ideas as to what they would like the space to include.

The room was previously a visiting pod during the Covid pandemic before becoming a storeroom. It has now been completely transformed into a very different looking room which opened in mid-January this year much to colleague’s delight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the opening of the home’s wellbeing room, Home Manager Michele Tricker was presented with a ‘Kindness in Care’ Award for her exemplary and outstanding health and safety oversight work in keeping everyone well and safe. Michele’s work in creating the staff wellbeing room evidences her kind, caring and supportive nature and culture she has formed within the home.

HC-One’s Ridgeway Lodge Care Home’s staff wellbeing room information table

The room was designed by HC-One Ridgeway Lodge’s Home Manager, and the home’s wellbeing and care teams to ascertain what they would like included in the room. The team created the tranquil staff wellbeing room with comfortable furniture, oft lighting, neutral and pastel wall colours with motivational quotes, refreshments, and quiet corners.

The wellbeing room also offers colleagues support, information and guidance across a variety of topics from how to manage finances, menopause awareness, domestic abuse awareness and mental health. The home’s Wellbeing Team consists of Health and Wellbeing Champions, who have received training and support to offer peer-to-peer support to their fellow colleagues.

Michele Tricker, HC-One’s Ridgeway Lodge Care Home Manager, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our new Wellbeing Room at Ridgeway Lodge offers a wonderful tranquil space for our colleagues to relax and unwind in as well as gather the support and advice they may require. The room has been completely transformed and now offers a place for colleagues to decompress and gather their thoughts.

HC-One’s Ridgeway Lodge Care Home’s staff wellbeing room information board

“I’d like to thank all of our colleagues at Ridgeway Lodge for making this happen, their input and ideas have been extremely valuable in creating the Wellbeing Room and this has inspired us to create a wider wellbeing programme to support our colleagues.”