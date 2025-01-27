Dunstable care home unveils ‘completely transformed’ wellbeing room as ‘tranquil space’ for colleagues
The care home’s wellbeing room has been created to offer a relaxing, calm, quiet and re-energising sanctuary space for colleagues to take a break, relax and unwind in at the heart of the busy care home. Colleagues at Ridgeway Lodge were involved in planning meetings and discussions led by Home Manager, Michele Tricker, to input their own thoughts and ideas as to what they would like the space to include.
The room was previously a visiting pod during the Covid pandemic before becoming a storeroom. It has now been completely transformed into a very different looking room which opened in mid-January this year much to colleague’s delight.
To celebrate the opening of the home’s wellbeing room, Home Manager Michele Tricker was presented with a ‘Kindness in Care’ Award for her exemplary and outstanding health and safety oversight work in keeping everyone well and safe. Michele’s work in creating the staff wellbeing room evidences her kind, caring and supportive nature and culture she has formed within the home.
The room was designed by HC-One Ridgeway Lodge’s Home Manager, and the home’s wellbeing and care teams to ascertain what they would like included in the room. The team created the tranquil staff wellbeing room with comfortable furniture, oft lighting, neutral and pastel wall colours with motivational quotes, refreshments, and quiet corners.
The wellbeing room also offers colleagues support, information and guidance across a variety of topics from how to manage finances, menopause awareness, domestic abuse awareness and mental health. The home’s Wellbeing Team consists of Health and Wellbeing Champions, who have received training and support to offer peer-to-peer support to their fellow colleagues.
Michele Tricker, HC-One’s Ridgeway Lodge Care Home Manager, said:
“Our new Wellbeing Room at Ridgeway Lodge offers a wonderful tranquil space for our colleagues to relax and unwind in as well as gather the support and advice they may require. The room has been completely transformed and now offers a place for colleagues to decompress and gather their thoughts.
“I’d like to thank all of our colleagues at Ridgeway Lodge for making this happen, their input and ideas have been extremely valuable in creating the Wellbeing Room and this has inspired us to create a wider wellbeing programme to support our colleagues.”