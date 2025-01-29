Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Dunstable branch of Neville Funerals, part of longstanding family business Neville Trust Group of Companies, is celebrating the success of its Dunstable-based bereavement support group, Talking Elephants.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The branch has seen the number of attendees increase by 34% in two years, according to latest figures, making this the most popular of all of the companies Talking Elephants groups.

Established across Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, Neville Funerals’ free friendly grief support groups provide a safe place for individuals to come together and share experiences of grief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group, which was established in Dunstable in 2021 by volunteers from the Neville Funerals teams, has been providing much needed bereavement support for the local community. According to a paper in the National Library of Medicine, services like these are ‘central to bereavement support in the UK’.

Dunstable Celebrates Success of Free Bereavement Support Groups

James Witham, Branch Manager at Neville Funerals comments: “We’re really pleased to see the increase in local interest for our free bereavement support group. This year, we have really focused on spreading the word in the hope more people will benefit from these sessions. We have some wonderful regular attendees, who help to run our sessions and support us in welcoming newcomers, ensuring they feel welcomed.

“Within our local area, we are one of the only free, accessible bereavement support groups and there continues to be a lack of provision for those needing the support during difficult points in life.

“We recognise how challenging grief is, but we also know how important it is that people have somewhere safe to go to talk about their bereavement and get advice from like-minded people. That’s where Talking Elephants comes in. Our sessions are open to individuals at all stages of grief and provide each individual with the opportunity to discuss their bereavement and get some support from other attendees.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Office of National Statistics, there were 581,363 deaths registered in England and Wales throughout 2023, which was 4,203 more than in 2022. These statistics help to show the vital need and demand for key bereavement support within local communities.

James continues: “Each of our sessions starts with conversation cards as we appreciate it can be challenging to know what to say in a bereavement setting. Once we have all got to know each other and the new faces have been welcomed, our sessions provide a safe place to have a cup of tea and discuss grief with people in similar situations. If you would like more information please contact the team on 01582 499680 or by email at [email protected]

There is no time-limit to grieving, which is why the Talking Elephants’ doors are always open. Community is what makes these groups really special, and gives the opportunity for new friendships to be formed.

If you would like to know more about the bereavement support on offer from Neville Funerals, please visit the website: https://www.nevillefuneralservice.com/our-bereavement-support-services/