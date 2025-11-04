Dunstable chef named best in UK at major curry awards

Firuzal Haque, pictured centre, with his award and his family as well as Euro Asia Currey Awards founder, Shorif Khan, pictured far left

A Dunstable chef has been crowned Best Chef in the UK at an awards celebrating the country’s finest curries.

Firuzal Haque, who is both head chef and owner at Café Masala, in Bower Lane took home the coveted at the Euro Asia Curry Awards 2025.

Meanwhile, Olive Naturally Indian, in Flitwick, won Best Indian Restaurant in Bedfordshire.

The annual event honours the very best in the UK’s curry industry, with awards recognising top restaurants, takeaways, newcomers and chefs.

The Olive Naturally Indian team with their award

More than 450 establishments and individuals from across the country entered the awards, with around 60 winners announced in both regional and national categories.

This year’s ceremony was held on October 27 at the ILEC Conference Centre in West Brompton, London.

Mr Haque, who said he was delighted with his win, has been a chef for around 35 years and opened Café Masala 23 years ago.

He said he still has the same passion for cooking, and will regularly come up with new dishes, trying them out at home first.

“If my customers like them, I’ll keep them on the menu, if not they get replaced!”, he explained.

Some of Mr Haque’s latest popular creations, which take inspiration from Indian, Bangladeshi and English recipes, include Chicken and Lamb Railway, Chicken and Lamb Gun Powder and Chicken 65.

The Euro Asia Curry Awards were founded nine years ago by Bangladeshi chef and businessman Shorif Khan.

He said: “It was wonderful to be back again this year to celebrate the fantastic businesses and people that make the UK curry industry as loved as it is.

“Despite the long-term impacts of the pandemic and rising costs, these restaurants and takeaways continue to offer incredible food, service and value.

“What’s also very encouraging, is that we’ve seen a lot of new openings in the past 12 months, many of which have been honoured at this year’s awards”

For more information about the awards, visit euroasiacurryaward.com.