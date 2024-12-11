Dunstable Christmas window competition

On Wednesday, 4 December, the heart of Dunstable came alive with festive creativity as the annual Christmas Window Competition unfolded.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event was nothing short of magical, boasting 49 shops and businesses participating to bring Christmas cheer to the high street.

The competition was judged by Councillor Sally Kimondo, Deputy Town Mayor, alongside the Town Centre Manager and Town Centre Assistant. Together, they strolled the high street, marvelling at the dazzling displays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each window was evaluated on four key criteria: creativity, use of lights, incorporation of products, curb appeal.

Christmas Window 2024

The judges faced an incredibly tough challenge this year, thanks to the exceptional effort and imagination displayed by all participants. From twinkling fairy lights to intricately arranged merchandise, each shop brought its unique take on the festive season.

In addition, the competition featured a Facebook public vote, inviting the community to pick their favourite display. This interactive element added an exciting layer to the event, allowing the public to celebrate and engage with the businesses that make Dunstable’s high street special.

The record number of participants highlights the growing enthusiasm for this event and the pride that businesses take in showcasing their creativity during the Christmas season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners are: Public Facebook vote - Flexi Staff 1st - Celebrations 2nd - Beauty Shack 3rd - Robinsons

The judges wanted to give a special mention to the following shops: Aesthetics, Amici, Hairs and Graces for their fantastic windows.

If you would like to vote for the best Christmas window along Middle Row, collect a voting card from the shops in the area and place your vote, competition closes on Friday 20 December and prizes for entering to be collected by the 21 December.

We would like to extend a huge congratulations to all who took part.