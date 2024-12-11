Dunstable Christmas window competition

By Annette Clynes
Contributor
Published 11th Dec 2024, 15:19 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 15:56 BST

On Wednesday, 4 December, the heart of Dunstable came alive with festive creativity as the annual Christmas Window Competition unfolded.

This year’s event was nothing short of magical, boasting 49 shops and businesses participating to bring Christmas cheer to the high street.

The competition was judged by Councillor Sally Kimondo, Deputy Town Mayor, alongside the Town Centre Manager and Town Centre Assistant. Together, they strolled the high street, marvelling at the dazzling displays.

Each window was evaluated on four key criteria: creativity, use of lights, incorporation of products, curb appeal.

Christmas Window 2024

The judges faced an incredibly tough challenge this year, thanks to the exceptional effort and imagination displayed by all participants. From twinkling fairy lights to intricately arranged merchandise, each shop brought its unique take on the festive season.

In addition, the competition featured a Facebook public vote, inviting the community to pick their favourite display. This interactive element added an exciting layer to the event, allowing the public to celebrate and engage with the businesses that make Dunstable’s high street special.

The record number of participants highlights the growing enthusiasm for this event and the pride that businesses take in showcasing their creativity during the Christmas season.

The winners are: Public Facebook vote - Flexi Staff 1st - Celebrations 2nd - Beauty Shack 3rd - Robinsons

The judges wanted to give a special mention to the following shops: Aesthetics, Amici, Hairs and Graces for their fantastic windows.

If you would like to vote for the best Christmas window along Middle Row, collect a voting card from the shops in the area and place your vote, competition closes on Friday 20 December and prizes for entering to be collected by the 21 December.

We would like to extend a huge congratulations to all who took part.

