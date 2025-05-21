Dunstable Community Lottery – supporting local good cause with every ticket

The highly anticipated Dunstable Community Lottery is now live! Tickets are on sale, with the first weekly draw taking place on Saturday 31 May.

The local lottery has been set up by Dunstable Town Council in a bid to raise money for local charities, community groups and not-for-profit organisations in Dunstable.

Tickets are available to buy online at www.dunstablecommunitylottery.co.uk/

Tickets cost £1 each, and winners could get up to £25,000. Draws will take place every Saturday at 8 pm. The lucky winners will be informed by email and will have the money transferred automatically into their bank account.

Cllr Matthew Neall Chair of Community Service Committee said: “We’ve established the Dunstable Community Lottery as a way for good causes to raise essential funds. 60% of the money raised will go to good causes. The rest will go towards the prize money, administration, and VAT. It’s a fantastic way for people to support a good cause of their choice, whilst also getting a personal benefit of a chance to win up to £25,000.’’

We are pleased to welcome a diverse range of local charities, community groups, and not-for-profit organisations that have already registered as good causes with the Dunstable Community Lottery. Residents can support these groups by selecting them as their chosen cause when purchasing lottery tickets.

Hospice at Home Volunteers, RBL Dunstable Branch, Downside Preschool, Dunstable in Bloom, Amicus Trust., Dunstable Community Halls. Sorted Counselling Services, Luton, Dunstable and Surrounding Kenya community forum, Friends of Ardley Hill and Young@Heart Dementia Café.

If you don’t know which good cause to choose, the money will go into a Central Fund and will also be distributed to Dunstable good causes.

Other local not-for-profit organisations are encouraged to sign up and start benefitting from the lottery here: www.dunstablecommunitylottery.co.uk/good-causes

If you’ve got tickets for the first draw, good luck and a big thank you for taking part from Dunstable Community Lottery.