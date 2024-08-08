Dunstable couple celebrate 77 years of marriage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Joan and Fred Rampley from Dunstable celebrated their 77th wedding anniversary on June 28.

Joan and Fred, originally from London, have lived in Dunstable for the last 30 years.

They are living a fulfilling life and although not quite as mobile as they used to be they love spending time with family and friends.

They are both 96 years young and still live independently with the help of their daughter, Brenda and son and daughter-in-law, John and Pat.

The couple have five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, spread out over the world in Australia, Cyprus and the UK.

Joan used to play darts and won numerous trophies. In later years they both played bowls at Kingsbury Bowls Club and again won numerous competitions.

They have lots of good friends and neighbours who look out for them too. They are very highly thought of and much loved by their family.