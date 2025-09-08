Dunstable crowned 2025 Anglia in Bloom Overall Winner and Multiple Category Successes

Dunstable is celebrating after being named the Overall Winner of Anglia in Bloom 2025 for the very first time.

This remarkable achievement recognises the town’s dedication to making Dunstable a greener, brighter, and more welcoming place for residents and visitors. This is a fantastic achievement in the same year that the Town Council is proudly celebrating its 40th anniversary.

The award reflects the combined efforts of volunteers, community groups, local businesses, schools, and the Town Council, who have all played their part in ensuring Dunstable continues to flourish.

Alongside the top award, Dunstable collected a host of other honours:

Gold Award and Winner in the Large Town category

in the Large Town category Gold for Grove House Gardens in the Parks Virtual entry

for Grove House Gardens in the Parks Virtual entry Gold for Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground in the Parks Virtual entry

for Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground in the Parks Virtual entry Gold and Winner for Dunstable Cemetery in the Cemetery Virtual entry

for Dunstable Cemetery in the Cemetery Virtual entry Winner of the Special Award for Best Industrial and Commercial Area - Woodside Community Garden and Industrial Estate

of the Special Award for Best Industrial and Commercial Area - Woodside Community Garden and Industrial Estate Winner of the Special Award for Best Local Authority Floral Display - Dunstable Town Centre Floral Displays

of the Special Award for Best Local Authority Floral Display - Dunstable Town Centre Floral Displays Silver for Blows Down in the Conservation and Nature Reserve Category

for Blows Down in the Conservation and Nature Reserve Category Silver Gilt for The Globe Public House in the Pub Virtual entry

for The Globe Public House in the Pub Virtual entry Shortlisted for the Special Award for Gardening for Wildlife and Biodiversity - Mentmore Recreation Ground

for the Special Award for Gardening for Wildlife and Biodiversity - Mentmore Recreation Ground Shortlisted for the Special Award for Best Grown Your Own - Incredible Edible Dunstable

Town Mayor of Dunstable Cllr Sally Kimondo, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled that Dunstable has been recognised as the Overall Winner of Anglia in Bloom 2025. This success is a true reflection of our community – people coming together to create something wonderful. Whether it’s through our parks, floral displays, community gardens, or wildlife projects, the pride people have in our town really shines through. I was delighted to be in attendance at the awards ceremony to witness this fantastic recognition first-hand.”

Dunstable in Bloom said, “We are so thrilled with the results for this year’s competition. So much hard work goes into the planning and delivery of the campaign and the strong collaboration of so many partners makes it possible’’.

The Anglia in Bloom judges praised Dunstable for the wonderful planting displays throughout the town, with some innovative ideas and great use of plants to attractive and support wildlife. They highlighted that there are strong community participation and support from enthusiastic volunteers and local businesses working throughout the year to improve and enhance Dunstable. Dunstable should be proud of all its hard work and efforts.

Local community projects play a huge part in the success. Projects such as Incredible Edible Dunstable and the Woodside Community Garden demonstrate the power of volunteers working together to create spaces that benefit both people and wildlife.

A comment on Facebook ‘’ Congratulations everyone. I especially liked your industrial estate project, very inspirational. Something we at Brandon were all discussing on the way home!’’.

Davi Cavicchioli, Woodside Estate & Community Manager said, “We are delighted that Woodside Industrial Estate has received the Anglia in Bloom Special Award for Best Industrial and Commercial Area 2025. This recognition reflects both the quality of our landscaped environment and Woodside’s role as a 96-acre business hub providing over 1,000 local jobs. It is a true community achievement, made possible by our estate team, local volunteers, Dunstable Town Council, and the dedicated Dunstable in Bloom team. This award shows that industrial estates can be both engines of economic growth and outstanding green spaces, setting a benchmark of excellence.”

Special recognition goes to the dedicated Dunstable in Bloom team, whose passion and commitment year after year have been central to the town’s achievements, alongside the many volunteers, local businesses, and Town Council staff who give their time and support to ensure Dunstable continues to bloom.

This award belongs to everyone who calls Dunstable home.