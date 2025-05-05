Dunstable District Scouts annual St George's parade and renewal of promises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After last year’s wet parade, Dunstable District Scouts celebrated St. George’s Day on Sunday, April 27 with a very sunny parade through Dunstable from Priory Gardens to St Mary’s Catholic Church in West Street with around 300 Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Explorer Scouts and Leaders.

The Parade was led by the Dunstable Salvation Army Band.

The Renewal of Promises event for Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers was followed by a number of Leader recognition Awards for dedicated Service and Long Service to Scouting in the Dunstable, Houghton Regis and Villages.

The event supported the Kids in Action Charity with donations being taken.

St. Mary's Catholic Church Dunstable, Group/District Flags

District Lead Volunteer, Matthew Slade-Pedrick said: "It was fantastic to see so many young people out celebrating Scouting in the town, it shows how important movements like Scouting is to young people.”

If you wish to know more about Volunteering in Scouting, then please visit www.scouts.org.uk