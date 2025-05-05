Dunstable District Scouts annual St George's parade and renewal of promises
The Parade was led by the Dunstable Salvation Army Band.
The Renewal of Promises event for Squirrels, Beavers, Cubs, Scouts and Explorers was followed by a number of Leader recognition Awards for dedicated Service and Long Service to Scouting in the Dunstable, Houghton Regis and Villages.
The event supported the Kids in Action Charity with donations being taken.
District Lead Volunteer, Matthew Slade-Pedrick said: "It was fantastic to see so many young people out celebrating Scouting in the town, it shows how important movements like Scouting is to young people.”
