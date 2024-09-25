Dunstable flooding: Local MP meets Flooding Minister
Speaking after their meeting, Ms Mayer said:
"This was a productive meeting with the new flooding minister who understands the issues facing local communities. I have invited her to visit to see the impact locally. I know how the devastating impact of a flash flood on a home or business can take weeks, months or sometimes years to put right. We are living in the midst of a climate emergency and so sadly we will see more and more of these types of severe weather events.”
Emma Hardy MP, Flooding Minister, said:
“I discussed the situation in Dunstable with Alex Mayer today. My thoughts are with those affected. In these situations it’s important to follow the advice of emergency responders and sign up for @EnvAgency flood warnings.
"That is why the new Government is acting now to speed up the building of flood defences and bolster our emergency response.”
