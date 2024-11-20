Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Isabelle Thasan has always had long hair and always adored it but now believes its right to be donated to someone that would like and need it more! Her chosen charity is The Little princess trust.

Isabelle Thasan is a local 10 year old girl who has a beautiful soul. she attends Lancot School Dunstable and is apart of a big family of 7! she plays football for her local town, Dunstable Town U11 Lionesses. she enjoys her horse riding lessons weekly and snuggling down with her family to watch im a celebrity get me out of here!

Isabelle has enjoyed her long hair for as long as she can remember and its been a big part in her identity but now feels comfortable in the knowledge she will be helping someone in a worse of situation than herself.

please if posible donate and help Isabelle help as many as possible via her go fund me page.

Isabelle proud of her long hair!

Her chosen charity is The Little Princess Trust.

Did you know.....It costs The Little Princess Trust £700 to provide one child or young person with a real hair wig and they currently help around 2,000 children every year.

The Little Princess Trust also funds childhood cancer research and, since 2016, has supported 141 projects searching for kinder and more effective treatments.

This all means that every pound we raise really helps us give Hair and Hope to many children and young people with cancer.