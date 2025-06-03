Dunstable housebuilder donates £1,000 to help combat homelessness

The team from IMPAKT Housing and Support celebrating their win at Redrow - Pilgrim's Chase

A housebuilder in Dunstable has donated £1,000 to a charity that works to tackle homelessness in the local area.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redrow South Midlands, currently building at Pilgrim’s Chase in Harlington, made the contribution to IMPAKT Housing and Support as part of its annual community fund.

Now in its sixth year, the initiative supports organisations across the county with donations to help them continue to thrive and offer services to their local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

IMPAKT provides accommodation for more than 200 people aged 16 to 65 in a range of settings and with varying levels of support. With seven housing projects across Bedford and Luton, the charity uses a trauma-informed approach to help residents who may have a history of offending, anti-social behaviour, substance misuse or poor mental health to progress to sustainable independent living.

Two of the charity’s ‘stage-one’ housing projects, The Foyer and Cornerstone, specifically aim to help those aged 16 to 25 in Bedford. Housing officers work closely with each resident to teach them key life skills such as cooking, cleaning and managing their finances. They also support them in establishing their life and career goals, making plans to achieve them.

Redrow’s £1,000 donation will be used to buy garden furniture for both sites, giving young residents a chance to step away from their screens, break away from their daily routines and enjoy the outdoors.

Eloise Adger, Fundraising Officer at IMPAKT Housing and Support, said: “We’re extremely grateful to Redrow South Midlands for this generous donation, which will help our young residents thrive!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are dedicated to understanding the complexities and revolving door of homelessness, encouraging and inspiring residents to take control of their lives.

“This donation will help us purchase garden furniture at The Foyer and Cornerstone so we can provide a safe, communal and fun space where everyone can hang out, relax and enjoy the outdoors and nature. Thank you, Redrow!”

Andrew Newman, Sales Director at Redrow South Midlands, said: “We’re proud to be helping IMPAKT ensure aid is given to anyone who finds themselves homeless at any point in their lives. Everyone deserves a helping hand, and we’re honoured to support this extremely beneficial service.

“We hope the new garden furniture will create a comfortable outdoor space to help people come together and share their experiences – helping them to get back on their feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re so pleased to be able to offer our support with a Community Fund donation for such a worthy cause.”

For more information about Redrow South Midlands’ developments across Bedfordshire, visit www.redrow.co.uk/locations/south-midlands