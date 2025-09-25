Dunstable in Bloom celebrates success at its annual award night

Celebrations a plenty for Dunstable residents, schools and businesses!

Congratulations to all our winners and runners up in this year’s Dunstable in Bloom local competition.

Thank you to Simon for capturing the night with some wonderful photos. Huge thanks to Dunstable Town Council for their support in this year’s competition.

We were really pleased to have secured business sponsors for each of our categories this year in addition to a headline sponsor, Deakin-White. This enabled all our winners and runners up to receive gardening gift vouchers as part of their awards.

The results are

Winners of Dunstable in Bloom 2025, with the Mayor of Dunstable, Cllr Sally Kimondo

Best Commercial Premises - Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Dunstable

• Winner: Neville Funerals

• 2nd Place: The Globe Public House

• 3rd Place: Woodside Industrial Estate

Best Care Home/Independent Living Floral Display - Sponsored by Hospice at Home Volunteers - Dunstable & Houghton Regis Areas and Guideline Publications

• Winner: Priory Park

• 2nd Place: Priory View Roof Garden

• 3rd Place: Dukeminster Court

Best Allotment - Sponsored by Vantage Indian Restaurant Dunstable and the DLDD Trust Charity

• Best Allotment at Catchacre: Ileana Savage

• Best Allotment at Hillcroft: Carl Stevens

• Best Allotment at Meadway: Lukasz Kaminski

• Best Allotment at Pascomb: Mr and Mrs Wickham

• Best Allotment at Westfield: Stephen Dewen

• Best Allotment and Overall Winner: Kevin Goodwin at Maidenbower

Best Schools Project - Sponsored by Neville Funerals

• Winner: Ashton St Peter’s Primary School

• Winner: Westfield Road Nursery

• Winner: Priory Academy

Best Community Garden - Sponsored by Coconut Garden - Malaysian, Thai & Singaporean Restaurant in Bedfordshire and the DLDD Trust

• Winner: Eleanors Court

• 2nd Place: The Square Methodist Church

• 3rd Place: Lowther Rd Community Beds

Best Floral Container - Sponsored by Stoten Gillam

• Winner: Tracey Abbott

• 2nd Place: Sue Manning

• 3rd Place: Sandra Sale

Best Front Garden - Sponsored by Mid Beds Tyres Ltd and the DLDD Trust

• Winner: Sue Manning

• 2nd Place: Beverley Alger

• 3rd Place: Elizabeth Anderson

Wheelie Fantastic - Sponsored by Amber Paving Ltd

• Winner: The Square Methodist Church

• 2nd Place: Karen Boys

• 3rd Place: Priory Park

As Chair of Dunstable in Bloom, Liz Jones said “It’s been a great year with record entries to this year’s competition. Having our business sponsors on board has really enabled us as a voluntary group to increase our visibility and presence in the town at events and encourage new events and volunteers. We look forward to 2026 where we hope to be even more visible in our community and have even more residents, schools and businesses join us in this local competition.”

If you would like to get involved in Dunstable in Bloom, please email [email protected]