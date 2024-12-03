Dunstable pantomime stars visit local charity Kids in Action

Will Kenning (Madame Fillop) enjoying the ball pit

The stars of the highly anticipated Beauty and the Beast pantomime spread festive cheer and joy during a visit to Dunstable based Kids In Action Charity last week.

The cast members, including Madame Fillop (Will Kenning – Dunstable Favourite), The Beast/Prince (Jaymi Hensley – Union J) and Belle (Anthonia Edwards – Winner of The Voice), took time out of their busy schedules to meet the Founder and staff at Kids in Action where they were given a grand tour of the amazing facilities on offer to young people and adults within Dunstable and beyond.

Jumping into ball pits, playing retro games, having a boogie on the dance floor and even enjoying a snack or two from the on-site 5* awarded Café were all highlights of the visit. The cast of Beauty And The Beast enjoyed finding out more about the charity from the dedicated staff members on hand who all shared their heart-felt and moving stories.

The charity has been providing a safe and supportive social space for children and young adults with disabilities and special needs since 1995, through regular clubs, activities and events.

The Grove Theatre are pleased to be supporting Kids In Action during their pantomime season from collecting donations throughout performances of Beauty And The Beast, Paul Ruff Theatre Manager says:‘’ We're really proud to be supporting Kids in Action across this year's pantomime. The opportunities they provide young people and adults within the local area is inspiring, and it's clear how much of a difference they make to hundreds of individuals. Our Pantomime cast thoroughly enjoyed their tour of Kids in Action HQ, and we're really looking forward to raising as much money and awareness of them as possible''

You can find out more about Kids In Action and their clubs, activities and events by visiting their website www.kidsinaction.org.uk.