Dunstable Probus Club was treated to the very entertaining first instalment of member Graham Smith’s career history at its recent meeting at Tilsworth Golf Centre.

Academically a brilliant mathematician, socially a fanatical transport nerd, Graham toyed with trying to combine the two when seeking his early employment. Studying for a maths degree at university, he explored compiling timetables during his first summer vacation, but found being a bus conductor during his final vacation far more interesting and informative: it was a crazy set-up, being mad was not essential, but it helped!

Following graduation, he was despondent that he received zero offers from his many applications for a full-time career that combined maths with transport. With the sage words of his father ringing in his ears - “be wary of making your hobby also your career” - he embarked on a different direction into the world of computing. This was ironic, as at university it was only the lesser mathematicians that were entered onto the maths + computer science course - and that did not include Graham!

Seeking a role in programming or systems analysis in 1970, he ended up at The Post Office where he was put on the waiting list for such a post. 55 years later, he is still waiting - but amazingly he was offered a team manager job in the computer operating department in East London - without any prior management experience. A salary of £1,070, plus 8 shillings a day shift allowance was not at all bad for those times.

Lynda Howes welcomed by chairman John O'Dell

Fortunately for The Post Office, he was pretty good at the management thing and he soon advanced. Within 6 weeks, he had been allocated another graduate to train. Shortly after, he was transferred to the commercial computing section in Schweppes House, St Albans and within 6 months he was promoted to team leader there.

He proved to be a dab hand at statistical analysis, improving processes and recovering serious backlogs in activity. His star was on the rise - even a power cut, which curtailed use of electronic calculation, was overcome by that old fashioned device, the slide rule! Who can still use one of those - indeed, who can even remember what they are?

Lack of time drew this talk to a close - and further instalments are eagerly awaited, but will they cover the Horizon scandal? We must wait and see!

And, more than a word of praise for the Dunstable Gazette - publication of the Probus Club’s reports with photographs has proved really eye-catching and has helped with the recruitment of several new members over recent months. And Lynda Howes is the latest to join us, here being formally welcomed by chairman John O’Dell.