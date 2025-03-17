Dunstable Salvation Army celebrates 140 years of service with interactive exhibition

For 140 years, The Salvation Army has been a beacon of hope and support in the Dunstable community, standing by its residents through times of joy, challenge, and change.

This week, the Dunstable Salvation Army invites the community to step into its rich history with an interactive exhibition, celebrating the church’s enduring commitment to serving people of all ages and backgrounds.

The exhibition, held at the church hall, offers a unique opportunity to explore the stories, people, and events that have shaped The Salvation Army’s work in Dunstable. From its humble beginnings to its present-day impact, the display reflects on the church’s journey while inspiring a vision for the future.

Roger and Jacqueline Coates, who have been leading the Dunstable church since July 2023, shared their enthusiasm for the milestone.

They said, “The Salvation Army has served the Dunstable community in countless ways over the years. This exhibition not only honours the people and events that have shaped us but also motivates us as we look ahead to how we can best serve Dunstable in the years to come. As the exhibition shows, we stand on the shoulders of giants, and their faith has become our oath – to listen and serve the community according to its needs.”

The exhibition is one of many events planned throughout the year to mark this significant anniversary. Visitors can attend The Salvation Army on Bull Pond Lane, LU6 3AH at the following times: - Monday:1pm – 8pm - Tuesday – Thursday: 10am – 8pm - Friday: 10am – 1pm.

Over the decades, The Salvation Army in Dunstable has adapted to meet the evolving needs of the community.

Drop-in sessions are available on Mondays and Tuesdays from 1.30pm to 3.00pm, and on Fridays from 12.30pm to 2.00pm. During these times, individuals can access food bank vouchers or receive small food bags. Free shower facilities are also available, with towels provided.

Every Wednesday evening the community kitchen offers a warm meal, clothing, hot showers, and a compassionate listening ear to vulnerable individuals in the community.

“We’re excited to celebrate this milestone with the community. This exhibition is a testament to the power of faith, service, and unity. We invite everyone to join us in reflecting on our shared history and looking forward to a future of continued service and connection.”

For more information about The Salvation Army in Dunstable visit: Dunstable | The Salvation Army